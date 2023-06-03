Cleveland police 'slashed' with knife on welfare call-out
Police officers have been slashed and stabbed with a knife while carrying out a welfare check.
Cleveland Police were called to a house on Corfe Crescent in Billingham on Teesside at about 22:15 BST on Friday after welfare concerns were raised.
A man with a knife became aggressive towards the officers, two of whom needed stitches for stab wounds and a third for slash injuries, the force said.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested.
He was treated in hospital for minor injuries and is now in police custody, the force said.
