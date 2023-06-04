Charge after Cleveland police officers attacked with knife
A man has been charged over an assault in which three police officers were attacked with a knife.
Cleveland Police were called to a house in Corfe Crescent, in Billingham on Teesside, on Friday night after welfare concerns were raised.
Two officers were left needing stitches for stab wounds and a third was slashed with a knife, the force said.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault and threatening someone with a weapon.
He has been remanded to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.
