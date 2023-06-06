Teen pulled from sea at Saltburn was treasured, family say
- Published
The family of a teenager whose body was pulled from the sea have said she was a "beautiful and treasured child".
Cleveland Police said the body of 16-year-old Freya Carley, of Easington, was found off Saltburn beach on Sunday.
The force said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.
In a tribute, her family said they were "truly devastated to announce the passing of our beautiful daughter Freya 'Boo'".
"It is not possible to describe the pain and loss that we as a family feel," they said.
"We take so much comfort in knowing how loved Freya was by so many.
"We will never overcome the loss of our treasured child, but we will strive to carry her memory forward and celebrate Freya as life continues for us."
Addressing Freya directly, they added: "We love and miss you, Boo, but we know you are always with us in our hearts [and] we will never truly lose you."