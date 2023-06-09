Darlington attempted murder arrest after woman injured
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack in Darlington.
Emergency services were called to a house in Ridsdale Street at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.
A woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries and was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital.
Durham Police said the man, a 33-year-old, was receiving treatment for injuries in hospital.
The road had to be closed for several hours as several police, fire and ambulance vehicles were on the scene.
The force urged anyone with information to contact officers.
