Motorcyclist killed in Stockton crash was father of three
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Teesside has been named by police.
Honda 125 rider Paul Greenfield died from his injuries following the collision with an Audi A5 on the A1027 in Stockton on Thursday at about 22:00 BST.
The 58-year-old, who was from the Stockton area, was described by his family as a "loving husband and father of three children".
Four men have now been arrested in connection with the incident.
A 29-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving is still in custody, Cleveland Police said.
A 25-year-old and two 24-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender with the latter two in custody.
Police have again appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
