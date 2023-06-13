Redcar and Cleveland ex-councillor upset over police questioning
A former councillor has described how she was questioned by police over allegedly breaking election rules.
Anne Watts was subject to a formal complaint over a publicity leaflet she produced before May's local vote.
Ms Watts, who lost her Redcar and Cleveland Council seat, had criticised others of using allowances to support Guisborough Town Council events.
Cleveland Police said it had "reminded" her about election restrictions and the "issue was resolved locally".
Ms Watts, an independent who represented the Belmont ward, said she accepted the leaflet erroneously referred to two borough councillors as also being Guisborough town councillors, and had apologised.
Fellow councillor, independent Peter Berry claimed Ms Watts had "falsely inferred" the seven other Guisborough-based borough councillors had misappropriated money from their council allowances, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The leaflet was reported to Redcar and Cleveland Council, which referred it to police.
'Reputation ruined'
Ms Watts said officers visited her home to question her and described the force's involvement as a waste of time.
Police subsequently took no action.
"Two non-uniformed police fraud squad officers turned up on my doorstep," she said.
"They were very apologetic and took ages to come to the point, eventually suggesting I did not distribute the rest of my leaflets, although I told them they were all out."
Ms Watts, who claimed she had been in a rush to write and deliver her election leaflets, felt she had been condemned as a "liar" in Facebook posts and her reputation had been "ruined".
Her share of the vote declined significantly, leading to her exit from the council after eight years.
Mr Berry, who retained his seat, said: "A paragraph on Ms Watts' election leaflet falsely inferred that the other seven Guisborough councillors misappropriated money from their council allowance.
"This was reported to the council monitoring officer who took appropriate action."
A council spokeswoman did not refer to Ms Watts directly but explained the local authority's approach to election-related complaints.
'Appropriate action'
"In some cases complaints can be resolved informally if a complainant has only a minor concern and does not wish to pursue matters further," she said.
"However, where complainants wish to pursue matters formally, complaints are always referred directly to the specified point of contact in the police who are responsible for investigating such matters and deciding on the appropriate action."
The council said in the run-up to the election a total of five complaints had been received from candidates from across the borough in relation to election matters and had been referred to police.
Last month it emerged Cleveland's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner, who unsuccessfully stood as a candidate in Longbeck, had complained about election material to the council, which again triggered a police investigation, although again no action was taken.
Following May's election Labour took control of the council as the largest party, but it does not have a majority.
