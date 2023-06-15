Stockton mum is repaid £3,400 petrol costs after council's error
A mum will be repaid three years' fuel costs for taking her son to college after watchdogs found a council failed in its duty to arrange free transport.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found there was a "systemic issue" with Stockton Council's policies.
The authority will pay the student's mum, known as Ms X, more than £3,400.
It will also change its policies and has issued an apology.
The adult student's care needs meant he was unable to travel in a shared taxi or bus.
The woman lodged a complaint over the council's refusal to cover transport costs for her taking her son, who had an education, health and care plan, to college between 2019 and 2022 and its delay considering her appeal.
She said she suffered financial loss and distress.
The council had paid for a shared taxi, but Ms X told them her son's fear and anxiety travelling with other people meant he could no longer use it.
'Suffered distress'
She began taking him to college herself and asked the council to pay her expenses.
It refused to do so, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, and told her she could appeal and then involve the Secretary of State if she was unhappy.
The ombudsman investigated and found the council failed to properly consider the woman's concerns or to make suitable arrangements.
Its report said: "Where the council considers it necessary to make transport arrangements for adults it must provide any transport free of charge. However, its policy says a contribution is required.
"The council's response to our inquiries suggests it remains unaware of its duties in this respect. This therefore appears to be a systemic issue which may cause injustice if not addressed."
It added that the authority did not address Ms X's concerns in full and said she had "suffered distress and uncertainty as to whether she would recover her costs".
The watchdog also criticised delays and poor record-keeping, saying that the council "took no substantive action for almost three years".
It recommended a payment of just over £2,630 to cover fuel costs and a further £800 for the distress caused.
Council leader Bob Cook said: "Steps have now been taken to ensure this does not happen again, including updating the relevant policy and procedures."
