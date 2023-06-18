Warning as Ormesby roundabout to close for five days
- Published
Drivers have been warned to expect disruption as a roundabout will close for five nights for resurfacing work.
The junction, which links Middlesbrough to Ormesby, will close from 19:00 to 00:00 BST from 18 to 22 June.
Middlesbrough Council said the "important junction" would be shut at off-peak times to "minimise disruption".
The upgrade work is part of the council's £7m scheme to make improvements to its roads.
Also known as the Ormesby Village roundabout, Cargo Fleet Lane, Normanby Road and Ormesby High Street meet at the junction.
A council spokesperson said: "We are grateful to motorists for their understanding and patience.
"This is the latest phase of our carriageway resurfacing programme, and will fully restore this important junction."
