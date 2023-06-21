Middlesbrough custody death investigated by police watchdog
The death of a 50-year-old man in custody on Teesside is to be investigated by the police watchdog.
The man had been detained by Cleveland Police in Hartlepool on Tuesday and taken to a station in Middlesbrough shortly before 10:00 BST.
He became unwell and an ambulance was called, but he died at about 13:00 BST.
As his death followed contact with officers, it was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC regional director Emily Barry called it a "tragic incident".
She added: "Cleveland Police referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation.
"We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction officers had with the man when he was detained, and what happened once he arrived at the custody suite."
