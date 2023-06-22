Stockton South MP Matt Vickers raises Arriva bus cuts with transport secretary
A Conservative MP has said he will raise proposed cuts to bus services with the Transport Secretary Mark Harper.
Arriva North East plans to cut or make changes to services across Durham, Darlington and Teesside from 9 July.
It has blamed reductions in the funding it receives for concessionary fares, saying it no longer covered some of the running costs.
But Stockton South MP Matt Vickers said his constituents were being "punished".
The bus operator has proposed changes to services including the number 17, which helps to link Yarm, Eaglescliffe, Ingleby Barwick and Stockton.
It previously blamed a 28% cut in funding for the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme, which provides money to ensure operators are not worse off.
Services in neighbouring areas such as Darlington, affecting Teesside, are also at risk of permanent changes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Vickers said residents, including those who were vulnerable or children, would be cut off from amenities.
He said the firm was "cherry-picking" routes, and said more than £1.5m of further funding had been announced.
"The government has been very generous with commitments to protect our local bus services," he said.
"The impact from Arriva's proposed cuts and alterations will be huge, with commuters unable to access their jobs, healthcare, and education."
He said he had started a petition, adding he was "hopeful that the number of signatures" would "highlight how the community is being punished by Arriva's decision".
Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen last week claimed other bus operators had accepted the funding changes.
Arriva North East has maintained the proposed funding rates "will not continue to cover the costs of running a significant number of our services".
It said it had started the formal appeal process with the Department for Transport and that it was keen to work with partners and "secure a satisfactory outcome for all".
An Arriva spokesperson said: "In some areas, customer demand for our bus services has reduced, so we have changed our timetables.
"As a dynamic transport operator, Arriva works hard to ensure that we adapt to our passengers' demand and travel patterns, while making sure our services are punctual."
