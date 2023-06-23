Acklam Road: Child hit by lorry in serious Middlesbrough crash
- Published
A child has been hit and hurt by a truck in what police are calling a "serious road traffic collision".
Cleveland Police said a section of Acklam Road in Middlesbrough, from Ayresome Green Lane to Burlam Road, was closed but has now reopened.
The child had been taken to James Cook Hospital and officers remained on site, the force said.
Anyone who saw the crash, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.