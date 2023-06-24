Middlesbrough stabbing: Attempted murder charge after girl, 15, injured
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing.
The teenager was allegedly attacked on Premier Road, Middlesbrough, on Thursday at around 15:30 BST.
She was taken to the town's James Cook University Hospital where her condition is described as "stable".
A 23-year-old man, who Cleveland Police have said was known to the girl, was arrested on Thursday, and officers are not looking for anyone else.
He is expected to appear before magistrates on Monday.
Emergency crews, including the Great North Air Ambulance and the North East Ambulance Service, were also called to the scene.
Cleveland Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.
