Thornaby FC ground damaged in arson attack
- Published
A blaze at a North East football club is being investigated as arson, police say.
Emergency services were called to Thornaby FC's Teesdale Park at about 03:40 BST with fire engines remaining at the scene until 06:30.
The club, which plays in Northern League Division One, said it was "devastated" by the damage to its facilities.
It has launched an online appeal to raise funds for repair work.
Chief executive Trevor Wing said the blaze hit the club shop, office block and community room.
"I've been here 16 years and the club's grown and it's a community club," he said.
"Everybody volunteers. Nobody gets anything.
"To do this is like destroying everything we've tried to do for the area."
Cleveland Police said emergency services had been called to a blaze in the ground's main stand with fire crews concluding the cause was "malicious".
