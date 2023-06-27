Seaton Carew sand dune fires prompt community concern
The number of children setting sand dunes on fire at a popular spot is "getting out of hand", a councillor has said.
Emergency services have been called to fires at the beach at Seaton Carew, Hartlepool in recent months.
Sue Little, who represents the Seaton ward, said action needed to be taken before "somebody gets hurt".
Cleveland Fire Brigade said specially trained staff were visiting schools to raise awareness of the dangers.
A meeting, to discuss safety in the town, heard how some fires had coincided with warmer weather and schools finishing for the summer term.
"From now until September, they've got nothing to do, they've left school, so they just go with their friends", she said.
"They probably don't realise it's antisocial behaviour".
Ms Little said fire crews were having to carry bags of water to extinguish fires due to the distance of some sand dunes.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that such fires were often started by groups having a barbecue, or starting a bonfire.
The fire service said it did provide "high visibility patrols" but it was difficult to provide such patrols without taking resources away elsewhere.
However, it said it had only recently started its education programme across the area's secondary schools.
In 2021, Cleveland Police issued a warning to youths after crews spent several hours tackling a fire at sand dunes in Seaton.
