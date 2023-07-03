Artist's Hartlepool prints-for-stories project goes on show
- Published
The work of an illustrator who handed out prints to people who could tell him quirky stories is going on show.
Jonny Hannah, from Dunfermline, stayed in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool and the Headland gathering folklore which he has turned into paintings and prints.
His exhibition coincides with the Tall Ships Race which visits Hartlepool from Thursday to Sunday 9 July.
He said: "When I set foot in Hartlepool last June I knew nothing other than the hanging the monkey story."
The 52-year-old spent a year working on the project after being commissioned to highlight Hartlepool's maritime history.
Mr Hannah, who spent three to four days a month in Seaton Carew, central Hartlepool or the Headland, said he found people "welcoming, friendly, open and heartfelt" as he mixed and drank with residents in venues, clubs and pubs.
He picked up intriguing stories including that of Captain Cutless - a 1960s gang leader who wanted to go to London to fight East End gangsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray.
"I think he was my favourite character - the teddy boy leader of the Turquoise Gang," he said.
"There are very few facts about him - like we don't even know his name - but people told me he thought he was tough enough to take on the Krays. Word is he set off for London but I've also heard when he arrived at Kings Cross the police sent him home."
Another character he heard about was Fish Annie (Simpson) who sold fish from her pram, offering a mobile service on the Headland in the 1930s.
"She was basically an early entrepreneur, she had a pram and stuffed it full of fish and off she walked with it, selling fish for your tea," he said.
"I hope people see the exhibition as a celebration of the town, it's had its boom and bust periods over the years but I hope people understand its rich history."
The exhibition - called Shipbuilders and Fisherfolk - runs until November at the Museum of Hartlepool and Hartlepool Art Gallery.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.