New Redcar seafront leisure hub plan unveiled
- Published
A new plan for an attraction on Redcar seafront has been drawn up after the original design was rejected for looking too "industrial."
In February Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council unveiled plans for a new culture and leisure hub on the Esplanade.
However, the look of the building has been redesigned with less cladding and more windows after public feedback.
The new design will be considered by the council's regulatory committee.
Jenny Archer, member of the Redcar Town Deal board, said: "Through the consultation exercise we received some constructive feedback from residents on the design of the building who felt that a less industrial image was needed for the seafront attraction.
"Following this feedback, the building design has been amended to feature additional windows for visitors to enjoy the coastal views, less cladding and more colour.
"The attraction will help Redcar become a year‐round destination and create a more vibrant and attractive Esplanade, enhancing the town's leisure offer for both locals and tourists."
