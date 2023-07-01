Plan to replace five-decades old Bishop Auckland leisure centre submitted
- Published
Plans to replace a 50-year-old leisure centre which is no longer "fit for purpose" have been unveiled.
Durham County Council has submitted a planning application to replace the current Woodhouse Close Leisure Complex, in Bishop Auckland.
The council said the proposed building will also house a new library as well as children's services.
Two new swimming pools, a gym and a wellbeing hub are also proposed for the site.
Councillor James Rowlandson, Durham County Council's cabinet member for resources, investment and assets, said: "Woodhouse Close has been popular with residents since it opened.
"However, after serving the community for more than 50 years, the building is no longer fit for purpose.
"We remain committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our residents through the delivery of leisure services and our plans are to create a new, modern facility which will support the health and wellbeing of our communities."
He added the building would be greener than the current facilities with carbon-saving measures incorporated into the design.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.