Norton burglary: Woman in 70s tied up and robbed in home
- Published
A woman in her 70s was left tied up in her own home in a robbery.
The woman was bound and threatened by a man at her home in Norton, County Durham, at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.
Cleveland Police said the intruder tied the woman's arms and legs before making numerous threats. He then fled by climbing over a back fence.
The victim, who had her bank card stolen, was taken to hospital with facial injuries and was said to have been left "extremely shaken".
The man was described as wearing a dark coloured fur-lined parka coat and grey bottoms.
