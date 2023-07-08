Saltburn: Council urged to preserve historic sea wall
- Published
A council has been urged to do more to protect a deteriorating sea wall made up of historically important stones.
David Pratt, 84, was once a volunteer trying to preserve Saltburn's wall and slipway and described its current condition as "national disgrace".
The structure includes padstones which had formed the base for the Stockton & Darlington Railway.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said repairs had been undertaken in conjunction with conservation advice.
Mr Pratt is originally from London but visited the area regularly as a child. He said the wall and slipway had been worn "almost to destruction".
He said volunteers had been attempting to preserve the structure but discussions were interrupted by the pandemic.
"I was incredibly upset when I visited it," he said.
Mr Pratt said his research showed the damaged padstones came from the Stockton & Darlington Railway, the world's first steam-hauled public railway, at Brusselton bank.
They were originally used as stone sleepers, before being replaced with wooden ones.
Ten years ago, the padstones were dislodged in a tidal surge, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It has been claimed that some were taken by members of the public and sold online.
The railway marks its 200th anniversary in 2025.
Councillor Philip Thomson, who represents Saltburn, said he would pass on Mr Pratt's suggestion of having signs which mark the area's historic significance to visitors.
Mr Thomson said that while the origin of the stonework was readily recognised, there was little likelihood of any significant structural work taking place on the wall since there was barely any funding available for routine maintenance.
The council recently signed off £600,000 worth of investment from the Tees Valley Combined Authority for improvements across the foreshore area, including the replacement of the low concrete railings that run along Marine Parade, a refurbishment of the lookout area over the sea and new entrances to Valley Gardens.
But a council report said: "It is likely the current budget envelope will not be sufficient to deliver all of the works that have been identified."