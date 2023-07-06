Norton home robbery: Man in court after woman in 70s tied up
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with robbery and false imprisonment after a woman in her 70s was tied up and robbed in her own home.
The pensioner was left "extremely shaken" after an intruder bound her arms and legs at the property in Norton, Stockton, early on Sunday.
Cleveland Police said a man made numerous threats before fleeing the scene by climbing over a back fence.
A 40-year-old local man is due before Teesside Crown Court on 1 August.
He was also been charged with two counts of fraud when he appeared in front of magistrates on Tuesday, and he has been remanded into custody.
The victim, who had her bank card stolen, was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.