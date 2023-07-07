Redcar man's Ichthyosaur fossil to be auctioned off
A 200 million-year-old dinosaur fossil kept under a fisherman's bed for 16 years is expected to fetch up to £2,000 at auction.
Shell fisherman James Moore, from Redcar, found the fragment sticking out of shale in Saltburn in 2007.
It was identified to be part of an Ichthyosaur, thought to have been about 20ft (6m) long.
Mr Moore said he was now selling the fragment as he had since retired and was downsizing to a smaller home.
"I do think that it would be nice for it go to somebody who is able to display it properly so that people are able to see it," he said.
"I had a case made to protect the fossil - but displaying it properly does require space. Most of the last 16 years it's been under my bed."
Palaeontologists examined the Saltburn site after the find where they discovered more than 20 segments of vertebrae belonging to an Ichthyosaur.
The sea predator, which lived between 250 million and 90 million years ago, was a type of warm-blooded, air-breathing sea predator - not unlike dolphins - and could grow up to 82ft (25m) long.
The fossil is expected to reach up to £2,000 at an auction at David Duggleby Auctioneers & Valuers in Scarborough later, along with dozens of other items in its specialist fossils sale.
Jess Tarver, from the auctioneer, said it was one of the "oldest things" it had had up for sale.
She said: "Actually we are told that these are the old oldest remains of the reptile that have so far been discovered in the region.
"The lot is attracting considerable interest and there is no doubt that it would be a great addition to any local fossil collection."
