Stockton traders' fears after Castlegate demolition
The demolition of a shopping centre has diverted customers away from several independent shops, traders have said.
Work to clear the former Castlegate in Stockton town centre has been taking place since summer last year.
However, businesses in nearby Finkle Street have said their "trade has halved" since work began.
Council chief executive Mike Greene said businesses would have "prime position" when the site is redeveloped.
The shopping centre, which was closed last year, is being cleared to make way for a new urban park and riverside plaza which is due to open next year.
Meanwhile, an NHS health hub which will help diagnose and detect cancer is also being built on part of the site.
Claire Church, who owns Remember Me Tea Rooms, said she feared for her business unless footfall returned.
"We've gone back to day one. It feels like you're going back, you're not growing or anything," she said.
"We get our regulars coming back but there's no footfall now. You go over to Wellington Square and the fountains and it's thriving, but they tend to stay over there."
She said customers thought her business had closed following the demolition of the shopping centre.
She said: "When you look down the street it doesn't look like everything's open.
"We're just hoping we can get through this next couple of years."
Another business echoed concerns over the number of passers-by in the surrounding area, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Tuk Tuk Thai café owner Sopee Harris, who opened the venue weeks ago, said traders needed support while the site is redeveloped.
She said: "When it's all done I think it might be good, it might be better [but] it'll take quite a long time to finish that. It's quite hard."
Stockton Council previously said the new NHS hub was "certain to be a significant footfall driver" for the town centre.
Mr Greene gave his reassurance that businesses struggling now would see "long-term benefits" despite the disruption.
"It's about managing that on an interim basis. Those businesses, they'll have prime position," he said.
"This will be nationally significant, what we're delivering here, and the footfall it will drive in those businesses opening out on to the area, will be transformational.
"This row will be looking out on to the new development and open river front... as that develops, businesses will start to really benefit along Finkle Street."
The council said it would put signs up to clarify that businesses remained open.
