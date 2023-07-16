New James Cook Hospital maternity bereavement room opens

Bosses said the new bereavement suite would be more appropriate than the old one

A new £100,000 maternity bereavement room for families who lose a baby has opened.

Dottie's Room at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough allows people to spend time with their child outside of a medical setting, bosses said.

The suite was funded in part by families, including the parents of a baby called Dottie after whom it is named.

The South Tees NHS Trust said the new room was a more appropriate space.

It has its own private entrance and is soundproofed from the labour ward.

The £100,000 suite was funded in part by families

Debbie Bezance, delivery suite manager, said: "Our old bereavement room was in the middle of our busy delivery suite, where you could hear all the sounds of a labour ward, including babies being born and other families celebrating.

"As you can imagine, that was really difficult for our bereaved families to hear when they were going through such a heart-breaking time.

"It's been our dream to have a bereavement room like this for a long time and I'm so grateful to everyone who has helped turn it into a reality.

"The new suite will, and already is, changing lives."

Bereavement midwife Tracy Pickersgill said: "Although it's sad that it's already being used, it's a comfort to know that the new area is supporting families."

