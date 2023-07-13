Teesside doctors and dentists to take on Himalaya bike ride
A group of Teesside doctors and dentists are aiming to bike across the Himalayas to raise funds for NHS charities.
The 11 health workers are hoping to cover 310 miles (500km) in 12 days.
Dr Diwakar Subramani, a consultant at North Tees Hospital in Stockton, said the group had never attempted a ride like it and it would be a "super big challenge".
Money is being raised for a diabetes charity and multiple hospitals.
The group of 13, including two based in India, had originally planned to do the challenge in 2020, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They will start in Manali in northern India and end in Leh with the trip including the Umling La pass, which at more than 19,000ft (5,790m) is said to be the world's highest road.
Dr Subramani said the "big unknown" would be the altitude sickness, but they plan to arrive a couple of days earlier to acclimatise to the lower oxygen levels.
"We are nervous, obviously, but we are excited," he said.
They have each chosen charities they are "passionate" about, including NHS trusts covering Durham, North Tees and South Tees.
Dr Santhosh Puthuraya, also a consultant at North Tees, said he was inspired after reading a BBC report about the rise in childhood diabetes during the Covid pandemic.
"We have set ourselves a very ambitious target of £5,000 and we will try our best to reach that," he said.
They plan to take on the challenge in September.
"The adventure together is what we are looking for," Dr Subramani said, adding it would be "12 days of pure adventure".
