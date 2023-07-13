Thornaby: Arrest after boy, 3, hit by e-scooter near school
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was hit by an e-scooter near a primary school.
The child and his mum were crossing Trenchard Avenue with a lollipop lady, close to Christ the King School in Thornaby, at about 15:30 BST on Monday.
The boy was thought to be seriously injured and was taken to hospital but was treated for minor cuts and bruises.
The man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
On Monday, Cleveland Police said a youth dressed in black had knocked the child over before making off.
Enquiries are ongoing,
