Billingham: Two men seriously hurt after industrial estate crash
Four men have been injured, two of them seriously, in a crash on a Teesside industrial estate.
It happened at about 13:10 BST at the Bentley Avenue junction with Cowpen Lane in Billingham, and involved a white Transit van and a grey Audi car.
Two of the men, aged in their 20s, who were passengers in the van, were taken to James Cook University Hospital.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision, Cleveland Police said.
The road was closed for a several hours during the afternoon but it has since reopened.
Two other men, one aged in his 20s and another in his 30s, were hurt and received treatment at the scene.
They were also taken to the same hospital to be checked over.
Witnesses to the crash, and drivers with dashcam footage, are being asked to contact police.
