Work starts on Teesside Airport's new industrial estate
- Published
Work on a large airport industrial estate which could create thousands of jobs has started.
The first steel structures have been put into place at Teesside Airport's new Business Park South.
It is part of a huge new development being built on the south side of the runway.
Materials are being sourced from British Steel's Lackenby plant, near Redcar, said Conservative Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen.
It follows plans submitted earlier, which proposed the redevelopment of unused land for industrial use.
Meanwhile, work on a new access road to the industrial park is nearing completion.
The development, which will include logistics, distribution and industrial units, is being built in phases.
It is thought four units covering 130,000 sq ft (12077 sq m) could be completed and opened in 2024.
"The business park is essential in our plan to return the airport to profit by helping drive investment and deliver good quality, well-paid jobs," said Mr Houchen.
"(It is) fantastic to see it taking shape."
The development is using some local contractors, including Middlesbrough-based ZTL Contracting and Durham-based Rainton Construction.
ZTL Contracting commercial director Wayne Morris said it was "proud to have played a role in its development".
Earlier this year, Labour councillor Ian Haszeldine questioned the need for an airport expansion because of the loss of potential agricultural land.
However, Mr Houchen said the airport needed to be "more than just holiday flights".
