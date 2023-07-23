Teesworks probe sent 'thousands of pages' of evidence - Mayor
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has revealed that "thousands of pages" of evidence have been passed to a probe looking into the Teesworks development.
Labour MP for Middlesbrough, Andy McDonald, raised the allegations of corruption, which are strongly denied.
Mr Houchen told a South Tees Development Corporation meeting it was not known when the inquiry would conclude.
He said it should not be "rushed" and needed to be "considered properly".
The investigation by three people appointed by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, was raised at a corporation board meeting at Teesside International Airport.
The panel will consider allegations of corruption, illegality and wrongdoing, alongside governance and financial management, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report of the panel's findings and any recommendations was said to be expected in the summer.
The government said any interested party, including MPs, would be able to make representations.
'Nonsense'
Redcar Conservative MP Jacob Young, a board member, asked if anyone had any update as to when the independent investigation was going to report back.
Fellow Tory Mr Houchen said: "No we don't. Obviously it's not for us to ask or influence or push.
"I think it's fair to say that we've provided over 400 pieces of evidence and documents running into many thousands of pages, so there's a huge amount of information to get through.
"We just continue to provide evidence and information wherever required. It'll just run its course."
Tees Valley Combined Authority Chief Executive, Julie Gilhespie, previously said the investigators hoped to report before parliament's summer recess, which started on Friday.
In June, when the inquiry was announced, local government minister Lee Rowley said: "I want to stress we have not seen evidence of corruption, wrongdoing, or illegality in relation to Teesworks, but it is apparent the allegations present a risk to the delivery of jobs and economic growth in the region.
"Given the importance to Tees Valley of addressing this matter, and the request made by the mayor, the government has appointed an independent panel to review the arrangements."
