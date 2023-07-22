Stockton: Teens hurl racist abuse at woman and toddler
A woman who was cycling with her two-year-old son had racist abuse hurled at her by three teenagers, police have said.
She was then grabbed by the arm and shouted at when she challenged them in Preston Park, Stockton.
Cleveland Police said the mother and toddler had been enjoying an evening bike ride.
When she said "excuse me" to allow her son to cycle past, the group, one girl and two boys, became racially abusive.
The force is appealing for witnesses who were at the park, between 17:10 and 17:40 BST on 28 June.
It said the victim had got off her bike to ask who had made the comment, when the girl grabbed her arm, shouted in her face and was very aggressive when the woman tried to walk away.
The racial abuse continued as she and her son left the area.
Both boys are described as having dark hair; one wearing a balaclava and the other with his hood up.
One was wearing a long-sleeved top and another had a short-sleeved T-shirt, with a black gilet and hood.
The girl is described as 5ft 8ins, with light brown hair and blonde streak, tied in a ponytail.
She was wearing black leggings, black socks and black fluffy sliders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.
