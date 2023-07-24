Thornaby: Cleveland Police closes e-scooter probe

The youngster was crossing a road with his mum and a lollipop lady when he was reportedly injured on 10 July

Two teenagers arrested after a three-year-old boy was reportedly hit by an e-scooter have been released without charge.

Cleveland Police launched an investigation after the boy suffered minor injuries in Thornaby on 10 July.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving with a 16-year-old boy also detained.

A spokeswoman said the investigation was now "closed".

But, she added, new information would be "welcome" and could be reported to officers or Crimestoppers.

