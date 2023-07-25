'Disgraceful' Middlesbrough paedophile jailed for 16 years
Published
A paedophile who raped a primary school child was branded "disgraceful" by a judge as he was jailed for 16 years.
Alan Lee Pearson, 41, had shown no remorse for his offending which also included sexual assault and voyeurism, Teesside Crown Court heard.
He was jailed for 16 years with a further year on extended licence after being found guilty of 13 offences.
Recorder Mr A Smith said Pearson had been "possessive" and his claims to the jury were "frankly bizarre".
The judge said Pearson, of no fixed abode but previously from Middlesbrough, was "disgraceful" and, according to probation officers, he posed a "high risk of serious harm to children".
He said Pearson would be eligible for parole two thirds through his sentence but the paedophile, who had "shown no remorse whatsoever", would have to work hard to even be considered.
'Horrific'
"The current attitude you have that you've done nothing wrong is hardly going to assist you," the judge told Pearson.
The judge praised the bravery of Pearson's victim saying the offending had had a "profound effect" on them.
Pearson was convicted of two counts of rape and six counts of assault by penetration relating to two incidents with the same victim when the child was aged around nine or 10.
He was also found guilty of sexual assault and three counts of voyeurism and must sign the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life.
Det Sgt Gemma Leeming of Cleveland Police said it was a "horrific case" featuring "long term systematic sexual and physical abuse".
She said the victim had been "courageous", adding: "I wish the victim well for the future."
