'Totally unacceptable' Stockton care home in special measures
- Published
A care home ordered to improve after an inspection last year has been placed in special measures after standards were found to have fallen further.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found standards at Willow View Care Home in Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, were "totally unacceptable" and "concerning".
It concluded that residents, some with dementia or physical disabilities, were not treated with dignity and respect.
A spokesperson for the home described the report as "a real disappointment".
About 69 people were living at the home during the CQC inspectors' visit in May.
Among the failings noted were:
- A significant lack of a registered manager
- Frequent unsafe levels of staffing
- Blocked fire exits and incomplete adequate fire safety checks
- Medicines stored or administered unsafely
- Personal records not kept up to date
- Records of complaints not kept
- Insufficient infection, prevention and control measures
A previous inspection of the home, in March 2022, had noted breaches of regulations and returned a rating of "requiring improvement".
An action plan was drawn up but inspectors found the care home's leadership team had not addressed them.
Sarah Dronsfield, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: "It was concerning to hear how worried staff were about being unable to meet people's care and support needs due to low staffing levels and poor support from management.
"They told us they didn't always have time to change people's incontinence aids or get people out of bed because they didn't have enough time.
"They also told us they regularly ran out of products such as incontinence aids and medicines as leaders didn't have good systems in place to ensure staff had what they needed to support people.
"We saw people weren't always treated with dignity and respect or have the independence they deserved."
The care home has been placed in special measures which means it will be kept under review and inspected again in six months.
A spokesperson for Willow View said: "We have already made significant progress in the areas needing improvement".
They added that two senior care consultants had been brought in to work with staff and they were confident that when the CQC team revisits, inspectors would see "the dedication and commitment shown by all" to ensure "significant improvements".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.