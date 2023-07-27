Sedgefield NETPark's £61m expansion under way
The latest expansion at a science and technology park is under way.
The third phase of the North East Technology Park [NETPark] in Sedgefield could create up to 1,250 jobs and be worth £625m to the local economy over 10 years, Durham County Council said.
It is funding the £61m expansion, for laboratory, office and production space, with support from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.
Construction company Kier has been contracted to carry out the work.
Council leader Amanda Hopgood said the site could "ultimately host 3,000 to 4,000 jobs in total" with plans in place for a fourth phase and additional land designated for development.
