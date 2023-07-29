Stockton's first Pride event to 'set a precedent' for the future
A north-east of England town is holding its first LGBT Pride to "set a precedent" for future events.
Organiser Curious Arts is hosting performances and workshops in a number of venues in Stockton on Teesside.
Chief executive Phil Douglas said "every town deserves its own relevant and appropriate Pride".
Having lived in the town most of his life he said it was a "bit of a shocker" that there had never been a Pride before, he said.
Events had to be appropriate to the area and "we don't think Kylie Minogue should be doing every town and village" but town Prides needed to be accorded the same importance, he added.
Volunteers from the community have been involved in planning the programme.
Events include theatre, choir, drumming and creative workshops, with music and drag performances, yoga, stalls, and a mini Pride for younger children.
Planning committee member Ellie Lowther said the town had "often led the way with the values of inclusion in the region and having a Stockton Pride is well overdue and very much welcomed".
The test of success would be whether "people feel welcome whether they're part of the [LBGT] community or not", Mr Douglas said.
Conscious that some past Prides have fallen foul of the weather, as Northern Pride did on Sunday, organisers have also arranged indoor events in the town's arts centre ARC, Wellington Square Shopping Centre and Stockton Globe.
"It has a bit of a fringe festival feel about it because there are three different hubs of activity and people can hopefully move between the three, find something that connects with them, something that they enjoy," Mr Douglas said.
"But we cheesily say you have to have a little bit of rain for a rainbow," he added.
