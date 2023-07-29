Stockton concern over 'humiliating' offender hi-vis vests
Making people who vandalise public spaces wear hi-vis vests to repair the damage would be "humiliating", councillors fear.
Teesside is trialling the "immediate justice" project announced in March.
The government wanted hi-vis jackets with the project logo worn to make the reparation work visible to the public, councillors were told.
Stockton Borough Council assistant director David Willingham said he "had concerns" about them.
"A long time ago we did use high-vis jackets and they became badges of honour," he said.
Council cabinet member Norma Stephenson said they would be "humiliating people" and Jon Carling from Stockton charity Catalyst said they seemed "the opposite of a rehabilitative approach".
Making swift amends
The Cleveland Police area is one of 10 chosen to host an "immediate justice" pilot.
It is one of four to also host a hotspot patrol trial which will see extra enforcement in areas with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour.
The Home Office schemes come with £1m funding for each force until March next year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Denise Holian, project manager at the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, said "immediate justice" was aimed at making amends within 48 hours of referral.
"We want ideas from communities around things they would like to see people doing in terms of community payback or giving back to communities," she said.
"Ideally I think we're looking at the action being linked to the original offence."
However, she told councillors there were questions about what would happen if an offender refused to carry out the work they were given.
Ms Holian said the force had been "advised that we don't want to be looking at high-vis elements" for 12 to 17-year-olds referred to the scheme.
