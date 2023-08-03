Stress and anxiety behind Stockton Council sickness absence rise
Stress, anxiety and depression were the key factors behind an increase in sickness absence at a Teesside council, a report found.
More than 10 days were lost in 2022/23 for each full-time equivalent member of staff, a report to Stockton Council's people select committee said
It showed an increase from an average of 9.8 days lost in the previous 12 months among its 3,000 workers.
Council leader Bob Cook said support was provided to reduce sickness levels.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the report showed absences at the council had been steadily increasing since 2014.
Musculoskeletal problems were the second highest reason given, particularly affecting workers in manual roles.
Attacks on staff
Council leader Bob Cook said short-term absences as a result of the Covid-19 virus were a factor which could be explained by a return to normal working and staff mingling with each other following the pandemic.
Hospital procedures also accounted for some staff being off.
"The council is continuing to provide a range of health initiatives and support to all of our employees to reduce sickness levels," Mr Cook said.
"This includes access to an independent counselling service, physiotherapy, flu vaccination programmes and health initiatives and promotions."
Another council report recently showed a 34% rise in attacks on council staff, with 287 people reporting this in 2022/23 compared to 214 over the course of the previous year.
There was also a rise in accidents reported by council employees, with 135 incidents in 2022/23, a 27% increase from 106 in 2021/22.
The Local Government Association said the average number of days full-time equivalent council workers lost to sickness in the north-east of England in 2021/22 was 8.8 days.
For England it ranged from 2.2 days to 24.7 days.
