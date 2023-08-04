Cleveland Police officer to stand trial accused of false witness statement
- Published
A Cleveland Police officer has appeared in court accused of faking a witness statement.
PC Neal Murray has been charged with misconduct following claims he faked a witness statement in a woman's name in November 2020.
The 46-year-old from Normanby, had previously denied the charge.
He was granted unconditional bail and will stand trial, due to last for four days, at Teesside Crown Court on 27 August 2024.
Mr Murray was charged following a 12-month investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.