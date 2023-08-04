Aidan Roche's family appeals for woman in Swiss Alps video
The family of a British hiker who went missing in the Swiss Alps six weeks ago are trying to find people seen in his last video.
Aidan Roche, 29, from Middlesbrough, was last heard from when he was in the Grindelwald area on 22 June.
He was midway through a two-week camping and hiking trip when he lost contact on the Eiger Trail.
His family wants to speak to several people captured in videos he filmed shortly before his disappearance.
In an appeal posted on TikTok, Mr Roche's friend Beth Taylor said he was "one of the most amazing people" she had ever met, adding: "Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would say the same."
She said he had a distinctive tattoo on his arm reading "MAYASWELLMAYSENYA" and often played "blaring" music from a speaker in his backpack as he walked.
She said his family wants to find a woman seen sitting on a rock in a video filmed at 11:05 BST (12:05 Swiss time) on 22 June and five people near to a waterfall filmed at 11:36.
More than £30,000 has been raised in an online fundraiser to pay for search efforts.
Mr Roche's brother, Connor, previously told the BBC his sibling was an "adventurous" and experienced hiker who was part way through a two-week solo camping trip in Switzerland.
His van was found at a campsite in the days after he went missing.
His last picture was sent from about halfway down the Eiger Trail, a popular walking route, on the afternoon of 22 June.
