Families heartbroken by Spennymoor crash deaths
- Published
The families of two people killed when their car crashed into a tree say they are heartbroken.
Brogan Latcham, 25, and Kim Latcham, 29, were fatally injured when a Jeep Cherokee crashed on Whitworth Lane in Spennymoor on 29 July.
A second woman passenger suffered serious leg injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital, Durham Police said.
Investigators are appealing for information and dashcam footage.
In a statement released through police, Mr Latcham's mother said her son, known as Latchy, died "while doing a favour" and giving a "lift" despite having earlier gone to bed.
She said: "Brogan was loved by everyone he met, the life and soul of the party, and yet still had a caring, nurturing side.
"He was the most loving and caring person anyone could meet. Nobody could compare to him, and he will leave a huge gap in the world."
Ms Latcham's family said they were "heartbroken", adding she was "much loved" and a "great friend to many".
