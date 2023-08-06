Thousands flock to Stockton International Riverside Festival
Thousands of people flocked to a four-day festival on Teesside despite wet weather hitting the schedule.
Street performers, musicians and parades entertained crowds at Stockton's International Riverside Festival, which got under way on Thursday.
A number of scheduled performances were cancelled on Saturday as heavy rain swept the North East.
The event was due to conclude at 21:30 BST with an acrobatics show.
Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council expected about 50,000 people to attend the festival.
