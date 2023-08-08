Kinninvie crossroads safety measures delayed to October
Work to improve safety at a crossroads dubbed an accident blackspot will start in October - three months later than originally planned, council bosses say.
Durham County Council originally proposed a road closure at Kinninvie in July, following a string of accidents and near-misses.
But it was paused after criticism residents and businesses were only given a week's notice.
The council said it was now in the process of "revising" the measures.
It comes as a house was seriously damaged when a car and van collided at the crossroads, while some drivers have been seen ignoring temporary traffic lights.
The council had proposed to close the C41, from the B6278, to northbound traffic for 18 months, preventing vehicles from crossing over the B6279, which has a 60mph speed limit.
It said this would allow it to "give us time to consider options", which included making the temporary closure permanent.
However, it drew concern from locals who said they had not been consulted and questioned the effectiveness of the closure.
Julie Holmes, who runs nearby Hetherick Caravan Park, said it would lead to a "mess", while moving the problem to other roads.
Meanwhile Christian Dean, who lives in the home which was damaged in the crash, said the measures should instead include permanent traffic lights, with a camera to catch anyone driving through a red light.
'Maintain essential access'
The council said it was now reviewing the plans.
Mark Jackson, head of transport and contract services, said it was acting following feedback from the public.
"We are revising both the design proposals and the experimental traffic order to maintain essential access while also addressing ongoing safety concerns.
"At this time, it is expected that the revised experimental order and associated works will be implemented during October."
He added temporary traffic lights would remain in place in the meantime.
