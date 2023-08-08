Stockton motorcyclist death: Arron Dunlop jailed after fleeing crash
A man who tried to leave the UK after killing a motorcyclist has been jailed for 12 years.
Arron Dunlop, 30, was speeding in his Audi after drinking in a pub for hours when he hit Paul Greenfield on the A1027 in Norton, Teesside, on 8 June.
At Teesside Crown Court on Monday, Dunlop, from Stockton, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.
Cleveland Police said he "fled the scene" but was tracked down before he could get on a flight.
Mr Greenfield, 58, from Stockton, had been riding a Honda 125 on his way home from work when the crash happened.
Temporary Det Supt Chris Motson said Dunlop, who had previous traffic convictions, had been drinking and was "travelling at excessive speed" when he hit and killed the father of three.
"Afterwards Dunlop made no attempt to help Paul and instead immediately abandoned the car and made off," he said.
"He travelled to the airport where he attempted to leave the country to evade justice.
"He was tracked down and arrested before he could get on a flight."
Dunlop has also been disqualified from driving for 16 years, after which he will have to pass an extended driving test before he can drive again.
