Darlington FC player Marcus Maddison jailed for attack
- Published
A footballer has been jailed for attacking a 60-year-old woman.
Marcus Maddison - who first played for Newcastle United's youth team before going on to Darlington FC and Peterborough United - admitted causing grievous bodily harm when the woman was attacked in Darlington in September.
At Teesside Crown Court the 29-year-old was jailed for 20 months.
Darlington FC, which signed Maddison in 2022, said it had "zero tolerance" of abusive behaviour.
The club said his contract was terminated by mutual consent after an "immediate disciplinary investigation" sparked by news of the attack.
A spokesperson for the club said: "Darlington FC is a fan-owned club and has zero tolerance of discrimination, violence or abusive behaviour."
Maddison, of Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, rose to fame after starting as an academy player at Newcastle United in 2012, before moving to Peterborough United in 2014.
Last year, Maddison - originally from County Durham - told the BBC how he had approached Darlington FC on Instagram telling them "this was where I wanted to be" before he was signed.
