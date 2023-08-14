Teesside disabled gig-goer describes feeling scared at venues
A disabled gig-goer who says he has been left in tears by conditions at venues says people like him need to be treated more fairly at concerts.
Nick Copson - who lost both legs in a crash five years ago - said he had been to three gigs where he arrived to find no space on the accessible platforms.
At another, he and his wife Nikki said they faced drunk and aggressive people while trying to leave.
Venues have apologised and offered complimentary tickets to further gigs.
However, Mr Copson, from Eaglescliffe, County Durham, said some of the experiences had left him feeling "reluctant to go back".
"Prior to my accident I would never have understood what wheelchair users have to go through to attend a venue," he said.
"It's degrading on so many levels how I've been treated, just to enjoy something that you should be able to enjoy as a human being."
His wife said going to concerts gave Nick - who has also battled sepsis, cancer and a cardiac arrest - "something to strive towards and look forward to".
She said because of pressure sores her husband needed to be repositioned every four hours and the seat of his electric wheelchair needed to be reclined.
The couple said despite buying accessible tickets for the Ed Sheeran concert at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in June 2022, when they arrived at the accessible platform they were told it was full.
Nikki said: "They said it was first come, first served and they made us go around the stadium, where we told once again the accessible area was full."
At a Duran Duran gig in Leeds in May she said the seats they had tickets for were unsuitable for wheelchairs and Nick was moved to the side of the stage, leaving his view obscured.
'View not ideal'
A spokesperson for the First Direct Arena in Leeds said: "For every show that we host at the venue we ensure that accessible seating is made available.
"On this particular occasion the guests making their purchase selected the 'Sight Impaired' option rather than 'Wheelchair Accessible' allocation."
The spokesperson added: "all of the designated 'Wheelchair Accessible' tickets had sold out, and as a result the team made provisions as close to the stage as possible but we acknowledge that the view was not ideal."
However, Nikki disputed the arena's claims, saying she bought tickets called "wheelchair accessible with sight impaired" and said she had double checked with the venue the tickets were suitable.
The venue has offered Mr and Mrs Copson complimentary tickets for a future event.
The couple said when they went to see Depeche Mode at Twickenham in June they were again told there were no spaces available on the accessible platform - and Nick "was offered a seat with his back to a wall".
Nikki said at the end of the concert they were left feeling vulnerable.
"No-one came to assist us out of the stadium, some people were drunk and getting aggressive and I've never felt so scared and vulnerable," she said.
"We just weren't protected and nobody in a wheelchair should have to go through that."
A spokesperson for Twickenham Stadium said: "We were very sorry to hear about Mr and Mrs Copson's experience at the concert which fell short of the high standards of accessibility support that we always aim to provide."
They said officials had offered their "sincerest apologies" to the couple, offered a refund and the opportunity for them to visit for another event.
Sunderland's Stadium of Light also apologised, Nikki said, and offered complimentary tickets to a home football match.
When approached by the BBC, the Stadium of Light said it would not comment further.
Accessibility for gigs and festivals is covered by the Equality Act and enforced by the Equality and Human Rights Commission which has published guidance on responsibilities that entertainment venues have towards their customers.
The government says individuals who want advice on whether they have been discriminated against can contact the Equality Advisory and Support Service.
