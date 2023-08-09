Middlesbrough man caught abusing dog on Ring doorbell
- Published
A man who was caught abusing his dog on a doorbell camera has been sentenced.
Keith Williams was filmed kicking, hitting and threatening to kill his pet Labrador Scooby at home in Westmorland Road, Middlesbrough.
The 60-year-old, who pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offices, was given a 12-month community order at Teesside Magistrates' Court.
He was also banned from keeping dogs for 10 years and ordered to pay costs of £2,300 and a £114 victim surcharge.
The court heard how footage from a Ring doorbell from 10 March and 17 March was passed on to the animal welfare charity, RSPCA officials.
In one video, Williams was seen shouting before hitting the dog with the end of a lead five times.
The charity worked with the police to seize the dog and brought a prosecution under the Animal Welfare Act.
When a veterinary surgeon checked Scooby for injuries, they did not find signs of lameness, bruising or injury.
'Unnecessary and unacceptable'
However, the charity said that did not indicate an absence of injuries, and earlier injuries could not be ruled out.
After sentencing, RSPCA inspector Clare Wilson said: "The defendant's behaviour towards his pet was totally unnecessary and unacceptable.
"Scooby could neither escape nor defend himself from being assaulted.
"We're grateful to the person that alerted us and enabled Mr Williams to be held accountable for his actions."
The dog has since made a full recovery and has been transferred to an animal centre for rehoming.
