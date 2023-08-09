Middlesbrough Council issues 40 parking fines to football fans
A council has renewed a warning to football fans after 40 parking fines and seven warnings were issued after one match.
Staff found illegal parking around the Riverside Stadium on Saturday when Middlesbrough played Millwall.
Cars were parked on verges, blocking footpaths, central reservations and near slip roads.
Middlesbrough Council said it would take action against those who flout the rules.
The authority said the offences, which were found on Vulcan Street, Shepherdson Way and Priestman Street, had caused a danger to the public.
It follows a history of warnings about parking safety concerns on match days.
The council said despite repeated requests over a number of years it was still seeing a large number of vehicles parked illicitly.
"Our preference would be not to fine people and that is why we have issued warnings and reminders in the past," a spokesperson said.
"However we will take action where necessary in the interests of public safety."
