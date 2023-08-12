Billingham International Folk Festival returns after cancellations
A folk festival is returning this weekend for the first time since the pandemic.
The Billingham International Folk Festival in County Durham is expected to attract about 20,000 visitors.
Performers from Mexico, Peru, Ghana, Georgia and many other countries will gather for the nine-day festival, which starts on Saturday.
Stockton Borough Council said it expected the event to generate about £500,000 for the local economy.
The festival was first put on in 1965 and has featured performers from about 94 countries.
BBC Look North reported on the event in 1978, where it was described as "the weekend of the year".
The theme of this year's festival will be to celebrate one of Mexico's biggest annual events.
Día de Muertos - or Day of the Dead - is a pre-Hispanic tradition in which families remember their dead relatives and celebrate the continuity of life.
Olga Maloney, of the folk festival, said the team hoped to attract as many people as possible.
"We're doing it differently this year - it's pay as you decide, taking into consideration the cost of living".
Stockton borough councillor Steve Nelson said he expected about 20,000 people to attend.
"If you estimate what people spend, there's close to £500,000 put into the local economy".
The festival runs from 12-20 August and features performances in a number of venues.
