Norton dog attack: Girl, 5, badly hurt outside shop
- Published
A five-year-old girl has suffered "significant" facial injuries after being attacked by a dog outside a corner shop.
The attack happened near a Nisa shop in Norton Road, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday.
Cleveland Police said the child was taken to hospital for treatment and a dog had been seized.
A force spokesman said the owner of the dog remained at the scene after the attack.
"Officers attended the scene within minutes of the report being called in and provided medical assistance to the girl whilst waiting for the ambulance, " the force spokesman added.
"The girl has suffered significant injuries to her face and is receiving treatment in hospital.
"The owner of the dog remained at the scene following the attack and co-operated with police. The dog has been seized.
"We would politely ask people not post photos relating to the incident and to avoid speculating on social media whilst officers continue with their investigation."
