Ex-Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston has charges dropped
An ex-mayor says he is "calling for answers" after charges of not disclosing financial interests during his time in office were dropped.
Andy Preston, Middlesbrough's independent mayor from 2019 to 2023, said it had been an "absolute scandal" charges were brought last week.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it dropped the case after reviewing "additional evidence".
Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.
Mr Preston, 57, previously said the complaint alleged he had broken rules by "not properly disclosing interests at some meetings".
He said then the allegations were untrue, and added three of five unnamed councillors had since withdrawn their complaints.
'Errors of judgement'
Responding to news the charges against him had been dropped, he said it had been "an absolute scandal" police progressed the matter to the CPS with a court date then being set for later this month.
Mr Preston added both organisations had made "disturbing errors of judgement" given the allegation "had already been proven false by expert lawyers, who conducted an independent investigation over several months on behalf of Middlesbrough Council".
"When the police announcement was made last week, I knew I had done nothing wrong and immediately predicted with total confidence that the charges would be dropped. That has now proved to be the case.
"I want answers - not just for myself but because this case raises serious questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system, and it could happen to anyone."
'Insufficient evidence'
In response, the CPS said prosecutors had carried out their duty by continuously reviewing all available evidence.
It added: "After the charges had been brought in this case, the Crown Prosecution Service received additional relevant information from those representing Mr Preston.
"We conducted a further review of the case with the inclusion of this material and found insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges.
"We then took the appropriate decision to discontinue the case against Mr Preston."
Mr Preston was ousted as mayor in May, when Labour's Chris Cooke came out on top by 760 votes with 10,956 to his rival's 10,196.
