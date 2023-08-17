Hartlepool flats: Rats infestation caused by dumped rubbish
A housing association has been urged to take action after residents claimed overflowing rubbish had caused a rat infestation at a block of flats.
Tenants said they were unable to open windows because of "the smell and flies" at Hartlepool's Fraser Grove.
Thirteen Group, which owns the site, said the problems had been caused by fly-tipping and was "working hard" to resolve the issues.
One tenant told the BBC it was "disgusting and depressing".
The tenant, who asked not to be named, said the problems had existed since they moved in last year.
They said dumped rubbish had not been removed for several months and household waste - including rotting food - had been left to pile up.
They said: "The bin sheds were overflowing with dumped waste that has been reported multiple times by various people in the building.
"I've contacted Hartlepool council multiple times, as have other people, but they have been no help at all."
The piles of waste has since attracted vermin to the courtyard, and rats had been seen rummaging in the waste, the tenant said.
In July, contractors working on behalf of the Thirteen Group caught and exterminated dozens of rats.
But it did not stop the problem, the tenant said, adding: "It's really starting to affect my mental health.
"I'm constantly worried about rats, no-one can have their windows open because of the smell and the flies.
"We are still living with bins and waste that feels like it's never going to be removed."
The tenant added that, unless the problems were resolved, they would be forced to find alternative housing.
Hartlepool Borough Council said the flats and communal courtyard were owned and managed by the housing association.
A council spokesman said it could only empty bins that had been taken out of the courtyard and placed on to the kerbside.
He said the council had previously agreed a "bin collection point" with Thirteen, which had operated successfully for a number of years.
But he said if bins were not being put there, the council would be unable to empty them.
"We will reaffirm this requirement to Thirteen Group," the council spokesperson added.
'Dangerous and irresponsible'
David Ripley, Thirteen Group's executive director of customer service, attributed much of the waste to fly-tipping and said it was taking this "extremely seriously".
"Fly-tipping is dangerous and irresponsible, and for those who take pride in their community, it is a real shame to see this happening."
Mr Ripley said it was planning to install CCTV and encouraged residents to report fly-tipping, adding that it would "always respond to them in a timely manner".
He also said some bins had been stolen, adding it had ordered replacements and would be carrying out daily, instead of weekly, checks until the remaining waste was removed. He said the yard would also be jet washed once the waste was cleared.
Mr Ripley said it would "remain committed" to work with its pest control contractors until the issue was resolved, but that work had been "done safely and correctly".
"We are confident that everything possible is being done to resolve the reported issues and we'll continue to keep our customers informed."
